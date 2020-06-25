Passed away suddenly but peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Patricia Veronica Moos (deceased January 12, 2018). Cherished father of Anne Louise Paquette (David), Richard (Patricia) and Paul (Michael). Proud Papa of Erin and Marc Paquette and Ezra and Nicholas Moos. Loving brother of Elizabeth Moos (deceased May 26, 2019) and June McCleary (Kenneth). Marvin will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Marvin was a long-time employee of Otis Elevator. The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and the staff and community members at the Meadowlands Retirement Community for the great care, support and friendship they extended to Marvin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hearth & Stroke Foundation in Marvin's memory. A private family funeral has taken place. Online tributes can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 25, 2020.