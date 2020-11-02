Marvin most recently of Vineland, passed away in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Marvin was born in Toronto to Marvin and Alice Clark. He grew up in Keswick, resided in Hamilton, Burlington and Freelton. Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Lana; children Deborah (Dan Rust) and Heather; granddaughter Abigail; Brother Brian (Faye) Clark, In-laws Ann and Bill Alcock, Nieces and Nephews Kevin (Bonnie), Karen, Kimberly, Kathryn (Winston), Amanda and Rebecca. Celebration of Life to be held at later date. Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or a charity of your choosing. Further details and virtual memorial available at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca