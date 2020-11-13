1/1
Marvin Scott ANDERSON
Following a lengthy illness at home, surrounded by his family Marvin passed into the arms of his Lord and Saviour on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Mary Lou for 65 years and loving father to their sons - Kevin (deceased) (Brenda), Terry (Karen), Brian, Erroll (Iris). Proud Grandpa to Gregory, Duane, Kristen, Jason, Emily, Joshua and Rachel. Great Grandpa to Kloey, Jackson, Logan, Carly, Summer, Austyn, and Benjamin. Born in Hagersville, Ont. Son of Stuart and Evelyn Anderson. Predeceased by his brothers Beverley (Harriet), Austin, Lawrence, and Stuart. Survived by his twin sister Marilyn (Phil). He spent his first 25 years farming, 4 years at Bible College in Alberta, 30 years with Humpty Dumpty and finally finding his niche and happy place in the funeral industry driving and assisting others for 18 years. At 84 he finally had to leave his strong work ethic and retire. The family would like to thank all the doctors, Nurses and PSWs that helped in his care the past couple of years, we appreciate you all. According to his wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at West Highland Baptist Church, 1605 Garth St., on Saturday, November 21st from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
