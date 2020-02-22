Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Eleyanich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Eleyanich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Eleyanich Obituary
Passed away quietly, early on Friday, February 21, 2020 in her 94th year. Wife of the late John (1990) and mother of Vivian Marie. She was like a mother to Karen Wear (Scott) and their children Samantha and Nikki. Survived by her cousins Mary and Nancy as well as many cousins in Canada, Australia and Croatia. Special appreciation to her P.C.W. Yenny for all of her years of compassionate care. Visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of a Chapel Service at 11 a.m. Private interment to follow. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Good Shepherd Centre would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -