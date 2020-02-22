|
Passed away quietly, early on Friday, February 21, 2020 in her 94th year. Wife of the late John (1990) and mother of Vivian Marie. She was like a mother to Karen Wear (Scott) and their children Samantha and Nikki. Survived by her cousins Mary and Nancy as well as many cousins in Canada, Australia and Croatia. Special appreciation to her P.C.W. Yenny for all of her years of compassionate care. Visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of a Chapel Service at 11 a.m. Private interment to follow. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Good Shepherd Centre would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020