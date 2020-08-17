1/1
Mary Abell
1933-12-06 - 2020-08-05
The Abell family is grieving the passing of Mary Ruth Abell. Born in Wallaceburg, ON, Mary was a loving and caring wife to late George Abell. She was a devoted mother to Jani Robinson (Ken), Cynthia Giasson (Richard) and Jonathan (Luxmi). She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Kaitlin, Lucas, Jessica, Laura, Josh, Ayesha and Charlotte; her great-grandchildren Xavier, Cruz and Raiden. She was predeceased by her parents Wilford and Laura Browning and brothers Morley and Norman. As a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, she served in many capacities in the church most notably as a pianist and organist. She was a distinguished pianist receiving her ARCT from the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. She was a dedicated primary school teacher and piano instructor who taught hundreds of students over a 50-year career. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, beaming smile and passion for life. In keeping with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 27th both in person at West Highland Church, 1605 Garth St., Hamilton and live streamed at www.westhighland.org.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 17, 2020.
