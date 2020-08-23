Mary, a daughter of Brightside, left us peacefully and caught the Hamilton Street Railway streetcar to Heaven in her 95th year. She joins her husband and dance partner of 66 years, Mario (2015). Predeceased by her father Thomas DeMedio and her mother Luisa Gigia Martini. October 4, 1925 - August 17, 2020 Mary married the love of her life, Mario, in 1949 and went forth and propagated a family of four: Marc (Sarah), Lorne (Wendy), Michelle (Mark), Denise (Peter). Beloved Nonni of five: Gianmarco (Heather), Valentina (Jeff), Charlotte, Alexander (Hannah) and Alyson and Big Nonni to Agatha and Beatrix. Mary will be especially missed by her cousins Patti (Roncaioli) Smith and family and the extended Martini and Finochio families; Cathy (Bianchi) Densmore and family; and friend and caregiver Maryse Claude. Mary went to Cathedral Girls' and was part of 'the dirty dozen' - the first girls to complete Grade 13 at Cathedral Boys'. She graduated as a teacher from Ontario Normal School and had a long and fruitful career starting at Holy Rosary, and later as a librarian and speech correction teacher. She retired from the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board in 1987. Mary travelled the world with Mario. They explored family roots in San Lorenzo in Campo and Sant'Andrea di Suasa. They spent summers at Cedar Springs, winters at Sandpiper Cove and cherished the many friendships they made during their life together. Mary was a welcoming hostess - the source of fond memories, sparkling conversations, myriad nuggets of wisdom and over-abundant food for family and friends - and anyone else who showed up. We all loved Mary because she loved lists and coupons and leftovers; was a lifelong believer in the parenting advice of Dr. Frank Day; was a fearless fashion critic -'never wear a navy blue top with black pants'; and for everyone she was the original real-time human grammar and spell checker. With Mary, there was a reason and rule for everything. She truly was the mother who was always right. Her faith, laughter, and wisdom will remain with all who knew her. SEMPRE NEI NOSTRI CUORI Mary's family thanks the dedicated staff at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke and Dr. Natalie Desbois. Due to Covid-19 there will a private family interment with no visitation or Mass. A celebration of Mary and Mario's life together will be held at a later date. Please leave condolences, memories and stories online at friscolanti.com
. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to The Good Shepherd at goodshepherdcentres.ca
or to a local charity of your choice.