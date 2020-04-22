|
Passed away at Grandview Lodge in Dunnville on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 92. Born on Thursday, November 3, 1927 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvannia to George and Myrtle (Young) Shively, she was predeceased by her brother Paul, Mary Ann's precious Granny Jones, her husband's Albert Blanchard (1961) and Lorne Phelps (1968). Beloved mother of Danny (Darlene), Bob (Kathy), Pamela, Jerry (Bev), Diane (Wayne), the late Doug (Pamela), Sue (Glen), Bonnie (Mark), Lyn (Geoff) Phil and mom's special friend Debbie, step-mother of Bruce (Kathy) and the late Ron (Vicky). She will be sadly missed by 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her son-in-law Willy and grandson Scott. Our mom, Mary Ann spent most of her youth in Port Colborne attending Port Colborne High School. Moving to Lowbanks, she spent over 63 years admiring all of the nature that came with living on the lake. Albert and Mary Ann established Mohawk Marine spending many years servicing the community. Later years found her expanding her wings in many other directions, raising her 10 children single handily. She worked endlessly and enjoyed being with her family in the many celebrations of life. Mary Ann has had many recognitions for her endless volunteering, including the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002, for her contributions to the Wainfleet Seniors Centre, Centennial Celebration Committee, Welland South Chapter of CARP, Older Women's Access Project in Welland, the Interlink Program Haldimand. Still finding time to work at Haldimand Norfolk County's office in the Planning Department. Mary Ann also was very active in the Literacy Association because she believed knowledge was essential to all. She acknowledged her pride in all of her family, and "Mom, you are our hero!" She loved for everyday and will never be forgotten. A private family service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (to view funeral service, click on the "WEBCAST' tab on Mary Ann's tribute page). Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society, Senior Support Service or a . Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020