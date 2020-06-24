Mary Ann WALSH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Walsh, also known professionally as Ann Kelly Walsh (Artist), passed away peacefully in Burlington on Friday, June 19, 2020 following an extraordinarily courageous battle with ALS. Daughter of William McDonough Kelly and Elizabeth Ann Paul (both predeceased), she is survived by her husband, Larry, of 53 years, her sons Michael (Vera) and Stephen (Pauline), her grandsons Liam (LYTTMABIT), Jeremy (LYTIAB), Ryan (LYTBAP), and Brooks (LYF), and her sister Patricia Parr (Brian). Neither the words of the English language nor the skill and competence of the writer is remotely adequate to properly describe the remarkable grace, diversity and magnitude of her personality, skills and accomplishments. Her love for her family and friends was the most important part of her life. Those who knew her will understand -those who did not will never know how much they missed. The world is a poorer place! According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Also according to her wishes, a reception will be held at a later date. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved