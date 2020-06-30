It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on June 28, 2020. Loving mother to Monica (Dave). Adored grandmother to Laurie, Joe (Christa) and Stephanie (Jay). Cherished great-grandmother to Brianna, Alexis, Connor, Liam, Abbi and Hannah. Predeceased by her husband Alex and children Larry and Cynthia. She will be sadly missed by her sister by heart Grady, her nieces, nephews and many good friends and neighbours. Many years ago, Mary loved picking strawberries and would often talk about how much she missed it. Mom loved the colour red and jewelry that sparkled. She enjoyed the casino and loved going to Steve's show with Judy. She loved her music, Elvis as you all know was her favourite, and she loved to dance. She is able to dance again and I know that she is. Most of all she loved being with family and friends. Always with a smile on her face or a kind word no matter how she was feeling that day. We will all miss the many stories she would tell but we have those memories to cherish. Sincere thanks to Dr. Antoniuk, PSW's and VON for their care and compassion. Due to Covid restrictions a private service will take place and Mary will be laid to rest with Alex at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Mary's life will be held when circumstances allow. In lieu of sending flowers to the family, honour Mary by sending a bouquet and bringing joy to someone you know. Mom loved carnations and marveled at how long they would last. They made her smile whenever she looked at them. We all need to smile more.