With great sadness we announce the passing of Mary at the age of 86, on April 15, 2020. Prede-ceased by her husband Jim (2017) and her son Don (2016). Loving mother of Joanne Falla (Bob) and Brian (Wendy). Beloved grandma to Amanda, nana to Conor (Floriana) and Ailish, and great-grandma to Grant and Charlotte. Mary was also predeceased by her sisters Anne, and Carmen. Survived by sisters-in-law Milly of Winnipeg and Rosemary of Hamilton. Mary grew up in the North end of Hamilton and formed many of her lifelong friendships during that time. Mary was an amazing cook and her family dinners, and the parties she threw for friends will always be remembered. She was a loving and caring mother and spent countless hours with her three grandchildren as they were growing up. Mary was determined to live in her home as long as possible - and she made it there, almost to the very end. Special thanks to the nurses and PSW's who allowed Mary to spend her last few weeks at home, and the staff of Juravinski Hospital who cared for Mary in her final days. At Mary's request a private memorial will be held. Donations to Mission Services (Willow's Place) would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020