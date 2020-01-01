|
Age 92, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Mary is survived by her loving daughter Judy (Doug Houghton) and only grandchild Rachel Hamilton. Mary is now joined with her beloved husband, John Smukavich, who passed away 45 years before her. Mary is also predeceased by her parents, John and Ana Vukmanich, and her brothers and sister-in-laws Charles Vukmanich (Rose), Steve Vukmanich, Nick Vukmanich (Mary), and John Vukmanich (Bertha) and nephew Bobby Vukmanich and niece Linda Stewart (Vukmanich). In July 2019, Mary entered long-term care at Grove Park Home (Barrie) on the Spruce wing, where she was cared for with love and dignity by the staff who became like family to her. Mary's family will be forever grateful to the staff at Grove Park Home, as well as at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on the Specialized Seniors Care Unit, who provided exemplary care and support, for both Mary and for her family. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time we celebrate Mary's life in the Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment to follow on Friday, January 3rd at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain View Gardens cemetery in Stoney Creek. If desired, donations to the would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com