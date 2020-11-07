It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lynn on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She leaves behind her loving son Quinn Kolthof (Blair), her partner Doug Wignall, sisters Leslie Frederick (Russell), Winnie Dismatsek (Michael) and her brother Sean Quinn. Her niece Alexandra Frederick (Brian), nephews Grayson Frederick, Nicholas Dismatsek and Christopher Yanni Dismatsek. Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Josephine. Lynn comes from a very large family and will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She also had a large group of friends that will dearly miss her. Lynn had a sense of humour that was second to none, and a heart of gold. She truly was one of a kind. There will be no funeral service. A private cremation and interment will take place. A celebration of Lynn's life will take place at a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca