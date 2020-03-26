|
|
September 23, 1926 - March 20, 2020 The Family of Mary Devlin (nee Williamson) sorrowfully shares her peaceful passing on March 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton in her 94th year. Mary was predeceased by her loving parents Samuel and Marjory (Madge) Williamson and by her husband Leonard. Cherished mother of Carrie (Rob) and Jo Ann. Beloved Gram of Matthew (Amanda), Zachary (Casandra), Robert (Christina), Mary Katharine (Jason), Daniel (Penelope) and Adam. Devoted GG to Madison, Zoey, Nathaniel, Josephine, Calin, Levi and Ellie and Nolan. GG was predeceased by Kayleigh. Much loved sister of Bob Williamson (Eileen). Mary was a skilled seamstress and shared her gift by beautifully dressing her daughters and later by serving as Wardrobe Mistress for Drury Lane Theatrical Productions in Burlington, where she was a Life Member. Mary loved music and was a long-time member of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Margaret Mary and the Irish Choirs. Mary was an avid crafter and her knitting (particularly knitted cat mat donations to the SPCA), crocheting and cross-stitching creations will be forever treasured. Queen Mary will be always remembered for her sassy wit, her devotion to her family, her dedication to the many children she cared for in her career as a Preschool teacher and her love for her large circle of friends and those who called her Mom. Due to current circumstances a small, private family service will be held to be followed, later, by a Celebration of her life when we are free again to be together. Donations can be made, in Mary's name, to the SPCA.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 26, 2020