"Words thru Mary's battle with cancer yesterday's history tomorrows a mystery today is the present that's why they call it a gift" On August 19 2020 Mary peacefully passed away at Juravinski hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family. Mary is predeceased by her parents Gordon and Anne McIllwraith and her brother Gerald. She is survived by her life partner of 37 years Kerry Harwood, her three children. Michelle Hare (David) of New Brunswick, Tricia Doucet of Ontario, and her son Michael Doucet (Tania) of New Brunswick, her grandchildren Caitlin, Kristen, Alex, and Mckenzie, her sister's Theresa Shipley (Patrick) of New Brunswick, Elizabeth Rackley of Nova Scotia, Judi Paylor of Ontario, her in-laws Bill and Muriel Harwood and brother and sister in law Craig and Jane. Mary will be dearly missed by many many more not mentioned. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com