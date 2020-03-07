|
In memory of our beloved Mother, Oma, Wife and Friend, Mary (Maria) Duwel passed peacefully at home on March 04, 2020. Heaven has gained another angel too soon. It broke our hearts to see you leave us. Your life was love and inspiration. Your love for family priceless. We know your spirit will forever be watching over us, guiding us, and keeping us whole, as you did in life. As you requested, there will be no memorial service. We are thankful to all of the doctors, nurses, VON and PSWs that helped make her end of life comfortable. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name can be directed to the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton Ontario.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020