Suddenly and unexpectedly, Mary Elizabeth Agostinelli (nee Armstrong) in her 81st year passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Florida. Beloved and adoring wife of Albert "Gus" Agostinelli of Waterford, ON, formerly of Hamilton, ON, Mary was predeceased by her parents George and Alta Armstrong. Mary was the mother of Richard McMahon (deceased), Joanie McMahon of Brantford, ON, and Brian McManon of Hagersville, ON. Grandmother of Emanuuel Jackson and Liam McMahon. Great-grandmother of Serinah and Leviathon Jackson. Stepmother of Michael Agostinelli (Gayl) of Pinellas Park Florida. Step-grandmother of Michael Agostinelli Jr. and Joshua Agostinelli. Mary leaves behind her brother Les Armstrong (deceased) (Orma), brother Gordon Armstrong (deceased), her sister Arlene Johnston (Walter deceased) of Brantford, ON, brother Denis of Nova Scotia and sisters Rene and Tracy of New Brunswick. Also, many nieces and nephews on the Armstrong and McMahon families. She will be missed by many friends and those who's lives she lit up with her smile and humour. She is missed by her loving husband now and forever. She was an amazing, wonderful, kind, giving and caring woman. Due to Covid-19 virus, a service will be conducted at a later date. Cremation has already taken place. I will love you forever my darling.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020