1/
Mary Elizabeth Gallant
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Gallant announces her passing on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Pete Kott. Loving mother to Peter and his wife Marija. Cherished Grandma to Marty. Dear sister to Joan, June, Evie and Wayne. She was predeceased by her parents Peter and Bertha and by her sisters Erma and Joyce and by her brothers Pius, Glen and Steven. Mary will be sadly missed by family and friends in Ontario and PEI. Cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5 to 7pm at DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, ANCASTER CHAPEL, 378 Wilson Street East. Due to covid space limitations, your patience is requested. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 AT MOST BLESSED SACRAMENT ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 305 East 37th Street (Fennel at Upper Gage), Hamilton. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
MOST BLESSED SACRAMENT ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Interment
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved