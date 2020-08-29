It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Gallant announces her passing on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Pete Kott. Loving mother to Peter and his wife Marija. Cherished Grandma to Marty. Dear sister to Joan, June, Evie and Wayne. She was predeceased by her parents Peter and Bertha and by her sisters Erma and Joyce and by her brothers Pius, Glen and Steven. Mary will be sadly missed by family and friends in Ontario and PEI. Cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5 to 7pm at DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, ANCASTER CHAPEL, 378 Wilson Street East. Due to covid space limitations, your patience is requested. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 AT MOST BLESSED SACRAMENT ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 305 East 37th Street (Fennel at Upper Gage), Hamilton. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.