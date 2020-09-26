1/1
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" (Henry) PAOLINI
1943-08-07 - 2020-09-23
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Betty Paolini, in her 77th year. Beloved wife of the late George Paolini (2002), loving mother to her late daughter, Shari-Lyn (1971), daughter of the late Thomas and Annie Henry and sister to the late Bill and Larry Henry. Betty leaves behind her sons Jeff (Tanya) and Rich (Kim), her cherished grandchildren Kelly-Anne, Anthony, Tinelle, Justin, Hannah and Kenzie and great-grandson Braden. She will be missed by her niece, Betty-Anne, and extended family. Betty was a long time employee of Wilkinson Compass and Weber Supply. She will be remembered for her kindness, caring and unconditional love for her family. Thank you to the staff at St. Peter's Residence for the care and comfort you provided to Betty in her final years. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Avenue East, Hamilton on Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 5-8pm. Cremation has occurred. Interment to follow with a private family service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society Foundation of Brant, Haldimand Norfolk, Hamilton, Halton. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved