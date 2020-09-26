It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Betty Paolini, in her 77th year. Beloved wife of the late George Paolini (2002), loving mother to her late daughter, Shari-Lyn (1971), daughter of the late Thomas and Annie Henry and sister to the late Bill and Larry Henry. Betty leaves behind her sons Jeff (Tanya) and Rich (Kim), her cherished grandchildren Kelly-Anne, Anthony, Tinelle, Justin, Hannah and Kenzie and great-grandson Braden. She will be missed by her niece, Betty-Anne, and extended family. Betty was a long time employee of Wilkinson Compass and Weber Supply. She will be remembered for her kindness, caring and unconditional love for her family. Thank you to the staff at St. Peter's Residence for the care and comfort you provided to Betty in her final years. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Avenue East, Hamilton on Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 5-8pm. Cremation has occurred. Interment to follow with a private family service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society Foundation of Brant, Haldimand Norfolk, Hamilton, Halton. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com