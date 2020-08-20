1/1
Mary Elizabeth (Harthun) SULLIVAN
1944 - 2020
Peacefully passed away at Blackadar Continuing Care Centre. Beloved wife of Charles for 58 years. Loving mother of Bonnie (Rob), Brenda, John, Dawna (predeceased). Loving Nonnie of John, Alex and Victoria. She leaves behind her siblings Margaret (Jim) Gibbs, Melba (Dave) Couchman, George (predeceased), Pat Harthun, Rick (Katie) Harthun, Gord (Fern) Harthun and Marla Harthun. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Margaret and Lewis Harthun. She will be missed by her large extended family and friends. Mary was a member of the Hawkins family and the Church of the Ascension. Mary was a kind, generous and loving soul who lived life on her own terms. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main Street East, Hamilton) on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Private family service will follow and will be by invitation only. Please visit the Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre Facebook page to live stream the service at 12:30 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. In lieu of flowers donations to The Church of the Ascension would be greatly appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
AUG
29
Service
12:30 PM
live stream service
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
615 Main Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1J4
9055286303
