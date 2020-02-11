|
Barrese, Mary Ellen (nee Driscoll-Southward) Passed away peacefully on Thursday February 6, 2020 at The Wellington Long Term Care Residence in her 81st year. Mary Ellen is survived by her children Julie Fleet (Ron), Chris (Moira), Patti, Ken (Andrea) and James (Paula). Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents James and Mary Driscoll and her siblings Reverend Paul Driscoll, Mike Driscoll, Peter Driscoll and Anne Hoffman. Funeral mass to be held on Friday February 14, 2020 at 10:00am at Most Blessed Sacrament Church 305 East 37th St (@Fennell) Hamilton. Reception luncheon and visitation immediately following at the Church hall until 12:30pm. After which we will have internment at St. Augustine's Cemetery in Dundas. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . It broke our hearts to lose you You did not go alone For part of us went with you The day you were called Home
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020