Passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife and best friend of John (Ivan) for 71 wonderful years. Cherished mother of Chris (Carol) and Gary (Lisa). Proud Baba of Elleah, Braden, Joy, Kyla and Landon. Dear sister of Barbara Lovrinich. Mary will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in Canada and Croatia. Mary was the longest running member of the Croatian National Home in Hamilton, which she was very proud of. Visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. The family wishes to thank the wonderful team at Seasons Retirement Communities for their compassionate and dedicated care. All are welcome, in accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. In lieu of flowers, donations to the new Croatian National Home Building Fund would be appreciated.