Of Stoney Creek, passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 80, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband, Eric. Loving mother of James "JJ" (Katie) Rankin and Erin (Ian) Gouthro. Cherished Nanny to Ryan, Austin, Desmond, Ethan, Deven and Lochlan. Dear sister of Susanne Kavanagh. Predeceased by her brother Dennis Kavanagh. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Parish, 409 Paisley Rd., Guelph on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in church hall. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Memorial contributions to the Hospice Wellington would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020