Mary Evarista "Toots" (Greenlee) BEST
Died peacefully on Nov 26, 2020 in her 98th year. She was the cherished wife of Thomas (2008) for 64 years. Loving mother to Jerry (Jennette Mackenzie), Marnie Beaudoin (Chuck 2000), Tom, and Teri Murphy (Wayne). She will be fondly remembered by her 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and her devoted "baby brother" Frank (Barb) Greenlee. Mary was predeceased by sister Anna Austin, brothers Jim, Gerald, Eddie and Johnny Mary was a lifetime member of the CWL Sacred Heart Parish. Heartfelt thanks to the 4th floor staff at Arbour Creek LTC, for the years of loving and caring for our mom. Due to current restrictions, our family is saddened that we will not be able to grieve and share comfort with family and friends. Please know that your prayers and condolences are deeply felt and appreciated by all of us. The family will hold a celebration of life when it is safe to do so. Funeral arrangements entrusted to P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes. Share memories or leave a donation at dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 28, 2020.
