Passed away peacefully January 9, 2020, in Hamilton, in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband John Bright Marshall (2001). Dear mother of Paul (Donna), Joan (Jan), John, Barbara (Brian, deceased), Judy (Paul), Joel (Susan), Mary Elin (Chris). Loving grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of eleven. Dear sister of Joan (John), John (Yvonne), Peter, and Ellen (Dino). Predeceased by her brother Michael (Shirley). Cremation has taken place. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020