Passed away peacefully in the St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke, Hamilton, on Friday, May 22, 2020 in her 103rd year. Daughter of the late Ross and Dorothy (nee Forster) Martindale. Mary was born on October 31, 1917 at the family farm. She is predeceased by her siblings, Herbert, Joyce and Arnold. After a fulfilling career teaching school in Hamilton, Mary enjoyed travelling, researching the family history and writing stories reminiscent of her life along the Grand River. Many of these historical vignettes were published in the Grand River Sachem and the Haldimand Press over the years. A special thank you to staff at the St. Peter's Residence for their excellent and compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held in the Jubilee Cemetery, York. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to the Jubilee Cemetery, York United Church or a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 25, 2020.