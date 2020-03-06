|
|
Passed away February 19, 2020 in her 90th year. Hungarian-born wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother, crafter, multi-talented artist, financial HR administrator, gardener, volunteer, carefree retiree, laughing, living, loving during a full and rich life. Loved and missed by family and many dear friends, near and far. Mary is now enjoying the fullness of the spiritual universe. Cremation has taken place. Private family celebration of life to come. Read Mary's life story, send condolences, share memories and photos at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020