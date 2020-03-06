Home

POWERED BY

Services
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE INC.
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary FEDAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary FEDAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary FEDAK Obituary
Passed away February 19, 2020 in her 90th year. Hungarian-born wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother, crafter, multi-talented artist, financial HR administrator, gardener, volunteer, carefree retiree, laughing, living, loving during a full and rich life. Loved and missed by family and many dear friends, near and far. Mary is now enjoying the fullness of the spiritual universe. Cremation has taken place. Private family celebration of life to come. Read Mary's life story, send condolences, share memories and photos at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -