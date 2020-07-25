It is with sad hearts we announce the passing of May Fisher on July 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Tom Fisher, cherished mother to Rob Fisher (Cecile) Mary Batchelor (Scott) & Barbara Fisher. Gramma May to Tyler Fisher, Lora Baliva (Chris), Maris Schwarz (Cameron), Matthew Fisher, Mico Generao, Great Grandmother to Emma & Allie Baliva. Survied by her brothers Gil Wallace, Jack Wallace(Diane) predeceased by sisters Sue Wallace & Agnes Blake. May will be missed by her many friends & walking ladies. Now when we here thunder we will know it's mom tap dancing with Gene Kelly & Fred Astaire....Rest in peace Mom .. We love you more xo



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store