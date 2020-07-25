1/1
Mary (nee Wallace) Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sad hearts we announce the passing of May Fisher on July 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Tom Fisher, cherished mother to Rob Fisher (Cecile) Mary Batchelor (Scott) & Barbara Fisher. Gramma May to Tyler Fisher, Lora Baliva (Chris), Maris Schwarz (Cameron), Matthew Fisher, Mico Generao, Great Grandmother to Emma & Allie Baliva. Survied by her brothers Gil Wallace, Jack Wallace(Diane) predeceased by sisters Sue Wallace & Agnes Blake. May will be missed by her many friends & walking ladies. Now when we here thunder we will know it's mom tap dancing with Gene Kelly & Fred Astaire....Rest in peace Mom .. We love you more xo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved