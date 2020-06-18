It is with sadness that her family announces the passing of Mary Havasi at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie. Born 1932 in Tàtrszentgyörgy, Hungary to Anna Söchöll and Gyula Havasi (both deceased). She was also predeceased by older brother Leslie (age 8) and sister-in-law Mària Tóth Pàlné, survived by sister Magdalina and family as well as brother-in-laws György Potocska and Pàl Tóth and their families, each of Hungary. Mary started her family in Kisskovàci with her first husband of 30 years, John Potocska, Sr. of Békéscsaba, Hungary (deceased in 2015) and brought her growing family to Hamilton, Canada in 1956 during the turbulent Hungarian Revolution. She has subsequently lived in Burlington, Taber, Alberta, Scarborough and most recently Barrie. She had five children with her first husband including John Jr. (Karen Stoddart), Nicholas (Pam), Joseph Patar (Lauren), Mary Potocska-Krizmanic (Ivan Krizmanic) and George Potocska. "Nagymama" to eight wonderful grandchildren, their spouses and six adorable great-grandchildren. Mary was also predeceased by her second and third husbands Julius Csintalan and Joseph Miklosi. During her earlier years, Mary Havasi worked at a variety of agricultural, mining, and industrial jobs and was a great cook, lovingly teaching her children and grandchildren how to make home-made chicken soup ("húsleves") and other Hungarian/European meals. Our mom (Anyu) was a woman with incredible resolve, who loved her family without limits. Despite her health challenges, she would go to any lengths and sacrifice to help out her children. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Cremation has taken place. To avoid the current Covid-19 restrictions, the family will announce a Celebration of Life and interment to be scheduled, (as possible), for a safer, later date in the fall. Watch for announcements. Online condolences, and further information at www.dbburlington.ca. Contributions of personal, anecdotal stories and photos about "Anyu" are most welcome from everyone.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 18, 2020.