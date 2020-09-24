Passed away peacefully at Niagara Health - Welland Site on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late George Erich Lange (1995). Loving mother of Rose-Marie, George and Jacqueline. Proud grandmother of Eric and Christopher and great-grandmother of Sophia. Dear sister of, Sr. Rose, Joe (deceased), Agnes, Stephanie, John, Stan, Gerald, Tony, Albert, Tom and Peter. A Private Funeral Service has taken place. Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations in memory of Mary can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, the Heart and Stroke Foundation or your local Humane Society. Mary's love for animals was demonstrated until her final days with a special place in her heart for Mav. Mary was active in the church, singing in the choir and leading morning prayers at St. John the Baptist Church. While working at Joseph Brant memorial hospital Mary would often give up her lunch breaks to assist with feeding those in need. Her caring and selfless nature was demonstrated in helping to raise younger siblings and tending to her husband George in his final days. Mary was always putting others first, carrying on with the values taught by mother (Marie) and father (Jon). She loved to travel and spent many a winter basking in the warmth of the Florida Sunshine. Most important to Mary was spending time with and caring for family. Mary will be greatly missed by her family and friends.... She was loved! www.smithsfh.com