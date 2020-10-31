Peacefully on October 29, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late George Hamilton. Loving mother to Diane Hill. Mary will always be cherished in the hearts of grandchildren Jennifer Rafols (JR), Amanda Selte (Justin), and Jason Hill (Stephanie), great grandchildren Brody, Hayden, Emerson and McKinley; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mary was a person who always put everyone else first. She loved and cherished her family above all things. Spending time and creating wonderful memories with family and friends was always of great importance to her. Her smile and kind words will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Due to COVID 19, the family is celebrating her life privately with something more public to be arranged at a later date. Please take the time to sing the online book of condolences at www.baygardens.ca
. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation as well as World Vision would be greatly appreciated by the family.