It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Mary Gibbons on September 7, 2020 at the age of 96. Mary was a person of great strength, character and resilience. Her deep faith never waivered. She found great comfort in knowing the Lord would always be by her side. Mary dedicated her life to sharing knowledge and helping those in need. She was a firm believer that charity begins at home and from there it would grow and flourish. Mary consistently put the needs of others ahead of her own. A long-time parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, she was active in the RCIA program, and recently received a pin commemorating her 65 years membership in the CWL. Mary was born in Arthur, ON to parents Angela and Michael Gainer. She was the youngest of three children. Immediately following high school, Mary attended Normal School in Stratford. She thoroughly enjoyed a very successful four-decade long teaching career - mostly with the HWCDSB. Those days were remembered with great respect for her students and colleagues. She was a strong advocate of lifelong learning and hard work in order to achieve goals. Although she was very busy raising her family with her husband Don and teaching full time, she also managed to take night classes and attend summer school in order to earn her degrees specializing in Geography and Religious Studies. Mary enjoyed travelling and made many trips. The most memorable were to Ireland and the Holy Land. She and dad spent time throughout the United States visiting with their late son John. Many happy summers were spent at the family cottage where she loved a good game of euchre with her sister. She also cherished her time spent there with her grandchildren, watching them play, swim and make many attempts at water skiing. Mary was an avid gardener and loved getting out to the backyard to enjoy the vast array of colourful flowers. Mary was also a gifted knitter. She made countless jackets, sweaters and baby sets. She was especially proud of her last project, completed this spring, to welcome her great grandson. Mary will be dearly missed by her three daughters Ann Marie, Maureen and Susan Furfaro (Greg), her 4 precious grandchildren, Gregory (Rae Anne), Katie, Francis and Daniel and most recently her beautiful great grandson Connor. She will be loving remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families whom she kept in her heart and daily prayers. Mary was predeceased by her devoted husband of 62 years - Donald (2015), her very beloved son John (2013), her sister Geraldine Selke (Chilton), her brother Michael Gainer (Marie), her brother-in-law Bill Gibbons (Ruth) and sister-in-law Mary Lane (Hilliard). To mom's entire care team during her final stay at St. Joseph's Hospital...your compassion and kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you for always taking the time to listen. Visitation will take place Saturday, September 12, at St. John the Baptist Church, 128 Edgemont St. S., Hamilton from 9 - 10 a.m. followed immediately by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Due to COVID protocols all who attend the visitation and the Mass must wear a facial mask and practise social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hamilton would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
