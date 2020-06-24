With profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our mother in her 93rd year on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home in Hamilton with her daughter Dee by her side. Predeceased by her husband Harry and parents Alex and Tillie Yaremus of Manitoba. She will be lovingly missed by her four daughters: Diane Senft (Ray deceased), Evy Gadsden (Ben Stapleton), Lauraine Strong (Don) and Dee Wilson (Anthony Haynes deceased). Greatly missed by grandchildren Tammy, Kim (Stan), Brad (Kenzie), Shelley (Mark), Jaimee, Candice and Courtnay. Great-grandchildren: Mikayla, Madison, Daniel, Emily, Niza, Kalaya and Keanna. Missed by her still surviving siblings in Manitoba: Mike (deceased), Adam (Irene), Steve (deceased) (Helen), Dora (deceased) (Steve deceased), Jean (Nick deceased) and Olga deceased. WE ARE ALL GOING TO MISS BABA'S BREAD ?? Cremation has taken place with a private family service at a later date. Special thanks to Dr. Redwood/Campbell and her team at McMaster Family Practice. In Mary's memory donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis of Canada. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 24, 2020.