Mary (Smythe) Goldsberry

Mary (Smythe) Goldsberry Obituary
of Hamilton, Ontario died January 4 at her home with her family. She was born in Toronto, Ontario on August 15, 1944 and grew up on the family farm in the Simcoe area. Mary received a BA in Classics from McMaster University and an MA and PhD in Classics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She lived for twenty-seven years in Charleston, SC, but returned to Canada with her husband in 1999. She is survived by her husband Dennis, her daughter Eleanor Smith (Dan), her two granddaughters Bridget and Aurora (all of Hamilton), and her son Gregory of Toronto. A celebration of her life will be held at the Church of the Ascension in Hamilton on January 18 at 11 am. Burial of her ashes will be later in the cemetery at St. Johns Anglican Church in Simcoe. Arrangements made by Thompson Waters Funeral Home in Port Dover (519) 583-1530. For those wishing, donations to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated. On line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca
