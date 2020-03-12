|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Reunited with her beloved soulmate Bran, with whom she shared 65 precious years of marriage. Adoring mother of Brenda and her husband Ed Bradica. Cherished Nana to her greatest pride and joys Matthew (Alessia), and Andrew. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Antonia Zonka. Dearest sister and sister-in-law of Ann and the late Frank Zonka, the late Steve Zonka, the late Ernesta and Nick Bosanac, and Anne and the late Mauri Laine. Mary will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and countless friends. Mary was born in Croatia and came to Canada as a toddler. Her people skills and caring heart led her to a career in customer service. Mary's true passions were caring for her grandsons, as well as cooking, baking, and welcoming people into her home. A very special thank you to the staff of Westmount Terrace Retirement Home and Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their care and compassion. We want to thank all our family and friends who were there to support us during this very difficult time. Visitation at the FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. East (near James) on Friday from 4-8 p.m. with Vigil prayers Friday at 4 pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Catherine of Siena Our Lady of Lourdes Site, 416 Mohawk Rd. E on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 12 p.m. A private family committal will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice or St. Catherine of Siena Building Fund would be gratefully appreciated by the family. Our lives and souls are forever enriched because of your caring heart
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020