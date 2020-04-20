|
Peacefully passed away in her home on Monday, April 13th, 2020 in her 66th year. Cherished mother of Joseph (Christine) and Chantal (Anthony Beaulieu). Doting grandmother of David and Monica. Dear sister of Teresa (Ken Blaney), Vincent, Jim (Kirsty), Barbara (Alan Rowell) and Patricia Todman. Loving daughter of Laura and late father Peter. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Mary was known for her huge heart and the ability to always brighten a room. She will be greatly missed by many. xoxo
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 20, 2020