It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a truly special person. Lovingly cared for and surrounded by family, Mary peacefully passed at her home in Burlington on June 20th, after a brief and intense battle with cancer. Loving wife of Doug for 44 years, beloved mother of Sherry and Kimberly, second mother to James and devoted "Gra" to Andrew and Owen. Predeceased by her parents Katalin and Gyorgy Loran. Mary will be greatly missed by her sisters Eva (Paul), Jacqueline, and Patricia (Emmanuel), brothers Leslie (Sindy) and Alex, sister-in-law, Margaret, her niece and nephews and her extended family in Hungary, whom she recently had the pleasure of visiting. Mary will be missed by her many wonderful friends. Mary grew up in Montreal, where she was involved in Hungarian scouting at an early age. This fostered her love of camping where she became deeply involved with Scouting and volunteered for over 30 years with the Girl Guides of Canada, as both a Sparks leader and Brown Owl in Burlington. During her summers she would often spend time volunteering at Camp Kiawa. She graduated from Sheridan College as an ECE in 1980 where she passionately began teaching children. She taught at St. Elizabeth's Co-op Nursery School, where she was affectionately known as "Miss Mary" for 30 years. Miss Mary had the ability to connect with each student and help them reach their potential. She was committed to helping families and children with autism and continued to help children in the summers through the Evenstart program. She inspired and touched many lives. Always a busy person, she was involved with both St. Patrick's Church and School, organizing the children's liturgy, Christmas pageants, back to school BBQ's and various fundraising efforts. Even in "retirement" she continued to work where she would help assist and brighten the day of many. She was a proud Montreal Canadiens fan, loved celebrating holidays, especially Christmas and cherished her time as a grandmother or "Gra", which fittingly means "Love" in Gaelic. She enjoyed life each and every day, always finding time to ensure those around her felt her love and support. Her kind heart, warm eyes and beautiful smile will be forever missed. Though there are too many individuals to name, the family would like to thank all healthcare professionals who cared for her. Know that the care and compassion you provided, even in the most uncertain and challenging of times, is greatly appreciated. Mary always enjoyed a good party. A celebration of life and memorial will be announced at a later date. A private family service to be held. In memory of Mary, donations may be given to the Girl Guides of Canada or to Scouts Canada to help children participate in the programming she so greatly valued. "Those who live no more, whom we loved, echo still within our thoughts, our words, our hearts. And what they did and who they were becomes a part of all we are, forever."? Richard Fife



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store