On October 11, 2020, Sister Mary Holowaty, of Ancaster, ON, died at the age of 90, with 73 years in religious life. Mary was born in Kitchener, ON, February 22, 1930, daughter of William (Vasyl) Holowaty and Anne Zuk (???), who emigrated from Ternopil region of Ukraine. She was the second of five children, an older brother, Joseph, two younger brothers, Michael and Walter, and a younger sister, Barbara. She was an active member of the church choir and of the UCYO. Mary entered the Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate in Ancaster, ON, on July 27, 1947 as Sister Christopher. She made First Profession of Vows on February 2, 1950 and Final Profession, August 15, 1956. In 1969, Sister returned to her baptismal name as Sister Mary. Sister Mary completed her high school education at St. Mary's Girls' School in Kitchener. She studied at the Teachers' College in Toronto, received her BA at the University of Saskatoon in 1969, with additional courses in Theology and Old Testament form the Saskatoon Catholic Centre. She certified for Permanent Elementary Teaching in 1973, and in 1977, received her Permanent High School Assistant's Certificate. Sister Mary's program was well rounded, but she had a particular leaning towards French. Of her 73 years in religious life, 42 were taken up with the ministry of teaching. Sister Mary taught in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Yorkton, Saskatchewan; in Winnipeg, MB; and in Toronto, Ancaster and Hamilton, Ontario. In Yorkton, Winnipeg and Ancaster, she taught at the schools run by the Sisters Servants, Sacred Heart High School, Immaculate Heart of Mary and Mount Mary Academy, respectively, however, but she taught in other diocesan-run schools in the other locations Before Mount Mary Academy was opened, she taught at St. Ann's School in Ancaster. In all, she taught at the elementary level for 16 years, and at the high school level for 26 years. Her final 20 years of teaching were in the Hamilton Diocese, at St. Jean de Brebeuf High School. After retirement, she maintained a close friendship with her fellow staff. Sister Mary also taught religion during the summers, in various locations: Waterford, ON, Sydney, NS; camp in Ottawa, ON; and parish catechism during the year, in Winnipeg, MB. Sister Mary served her community as Superior in Saskatoon for five years, and in Hamilton for eight years. After retirement, she helped at Mount Mary Retreat Centre, running errands, and writing the home chronicle. And being the photographer for the annual Marian Pilgrimage. Sister Mary expanded her interests to include Christopher Leadership and Leadership for Principals (OECTA), Continuing Education certificates in Sewing and Tailoring (Yorkton) and Data Processing Concepts and Applications (Hamilton), Standard First Aid (St. John Ambulance, Yorkton) and Biblical Andragogy Facilitators certificate (Mississauga). Sister Mary was always very close to her family, spending most of her vacation time with them, and often joining them for special gatherings. Her nieces and nephews waited for her visits, as did her great-nieces and nephews. Sister Mary's activities were curtailed somewhat due to cardiac problems, but she finally succumbed to cancer. Sister Mary was predeceased by her father, William, and mother, Anne, brothers, Joseph, Michael and Walter, and sisters-in-law Mary and Mary Anne. She is survived by her sister Barbara, of Kitchener, ON, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Vichna jiji Pamjat'! Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East. All Covid regulation will be enforced. A private funeral service will be live streamed on Thursday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a private interment at Mount Mary Cemetery. http://distantlink.com/dlm53.html
