ETHERDEN, Mary Isabel It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away of Mary Isabel Etherden surrounded by family on September 5, 2020. She now joins her devoted husband Frederic William Etherden of 61 years. Proud Mother of Cynthia (Keith), Andrea (Rob) and Paula (Richard). Wonderful Nana to Matthew (Melissa), Jessica, Natalie, Sarah, Alexi and Nanny to Adelyn. A private family service will be held. Please visit www.mceachniefuneral.ca for livestreaming information and condolences.