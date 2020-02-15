|
|
Peacefully passed away at Wentworth Lodge, Dundas on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and daughter Joyce. Cherished mother of Janet McDonald (Gerry), Donald (Sandra), and MaryEllen. Proud grandmother of Brian (Suzanne), Susan, Emily, Cody, Jason, David, Nathaniel, and Jazmyn. Great-grandmother of Josie and Rachel. Survived by her sister Susan Coady and brother Patrick Coady (Debbie). Predeceased by her siblings Teresa, Ann and Joe. Mary will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She retired from Wentworth Lodge after over 25 years of dedicated nursing service. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Mary will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff and caregivers at Wentworth Lodge for the wonderful care. A Graveside Service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (Section 23), 600 Spring Gardens Road, Burlington on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2 pm. If desired, donations to Wentworth Lodge in Mary's memory would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020