Mary Jane "Cindy" (Bell) GALWAY
It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Cindy at the Claremont Retirement Residence on May 13, 2020 at the age of 85. Cindy was predeceased by her loving husband Jack in 2014. Loving mother to John (Michele Maheux) of Toronto and Tim of Cambridge Ontario. Cherished grandmother to Sean and Sha Sha. Predeceased by siblings Mimi and John. Cindy will be sadly missed by extended family, friends from Burlington and co-workers at Appleby College. A special thank you to the staff of the Claremont for their care, friendship and support. Cremation has taken place. An Interment will be held at St. Jude's Cemetery in Oakville. For those who wish, donations in memory of Cindy to Feed Ontario's Covid-19 Emergency Fund or St. Christopher's Anglican Church in Burlington would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 22, 2020.
