Mary Jane Grace (Bradley) RUTHERFORD
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother on November 10, 2020 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bill, son Billy and daughter Helen. Cherished mother to Sue Dawson (Ed), Debbie Johnson and Robin McKenna (Dave). She will be deeply missed by her cherished friend Rosmond who was like a daughter to Mary Jane. Adored grandmother to Michael, Jackie, Steven, Stephanie (Todd), Ashley, Matthew, Jennifer (Curtis), Sydney (Darby), Bradley and loving great-grandmother to Alexis, Andrew, Christopher, Jacob, Lucy and Wilder. Mary Jane will be deeply missed by her brother Orval Martin and his family as well as her cousins, aunt, nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Regina Gardens Nursing Home for their love, kind care and compassion to our mother. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA in Mary Jane's memory. Memorial Service will be live streamed on Monday, November 16th at 11 a.m. Link to be provided on funeral home website. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennelchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
