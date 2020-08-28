1/1
Mary (Carpenter) Johnson
Born August 15, 1949 Passed Away August 23, 2020 After a courageous but brief battle with cancer, Mary Johnson (nee Carpenter) passed away peacefully in her 72nd year at her home in Toronto on Sunday August 23, 2020. Mary was a proud School Crossing Guard for the past 26 years and was named Canadian Crossing Guard of the Year in 2010. Mary attended Winston Churchill Secondary School in Hamilton. Mary is survived by her husband Cameron (Toronto), her son Kevin (Toronto) and his two children Kyla and Emily (Baden), her daughter Erica Dunichand and her husband Neil (Edmonton), her brother Brian and sister-in-law Jackie Carpenter (Burlington) , her brother and sister-in-law Doug and Heather Johnson (Caledonia) and several nephews and nieces. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the Johnson home in Toronto, and interment will be conducted at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Hamilton on Friday September 4, 2020 at 2pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Mary's honour to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 28, 2020.
