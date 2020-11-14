Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, Ontario, on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Henry (2012). Dear mother of Elizabeth Evans and her husband Robert and the late Janet McLennan (Jim). Missed by her sister Louise Seymour and her husband John Seymour. Loving Grandma to Ashleigh Brown, Jaime Brown (Jeanine) and Jennifer McLennan. May will be lovingly remembered by her nieces Robyn Seymour and Mary McNeil (Barry), as well as other extended family in both Canada and Scotland. Special thanks to Christopher Terrace for their remarkable work in keeping May safe in the unprecedented times, and taking such good care of her. As per her wishes, a Private Interment was held at Burlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of May to The Canadian Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
