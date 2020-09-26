At 91 years young, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her children. Mary is predeceased by her husband and best friend John. Her legacy of strength and independence will continue in her children, Carol, John (Kelly), Shannon, (Mike), Sandy and Maryanne, (Paul). She will be celebrated and remembered fondly by her grandchildren: Corey, Craig, Lindsay, (Omar), Michelle, (Simon), Amanda, Samantha, Michael, Kevin, Daniel, Kathleen and Liam and her five great-grandchildren: Sean, Jade, Lukas, Noor and Sullivan. Mary's siblings, Bernard, (Joanna), Anne, and Wallace, (Ellen) will continue to look up to their big sister and know that she has left them a treasure of stories and lessons never to be forgotten. A multitude of nieces and nephews will mourn the loss of Aunt Mary's baking and hospitality. Mary was born in Inverness, Cape Breton Island to Mary and Daniel Currie. While working in Hamilton, Ontario she met her charming husband, John. In 1971 they moved to North Bay, Ontario. Mary and John were very involved in their community and Pro Cathedral church life. Mary recently received her 75 year pin as a member of the Catholic Women's League. Mary's wish was to spend her last days and moments in her own home. With the help of a team of people in the North Bay community, her children were able to grant her this wish. Many thanks to Dr. Terry Rotondo for leading us and going above and beyond to care for our Mom, the nursing and PSW staff at Care Partners, in particular, Megan, our primary nurse. Special thanks to our own PSW's, Cindy and Heather who came in to help Mom and treated her with all the love and respect one shows their own family. Blessings to Msgr. Dave Tramontini for visiting and giving us spiritual strength and positive perspective. Visitation for Mary will be held in the Martyn Funeral Home on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. To reserve a time for Visitation, please call the Martyn Funeral Home at 705-472-8810. A Funeral Service will be held in the Pro-Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday, September 28th at 2:00 p.m. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, those in attendance at the visitation and funeral service must wear a Mask and respect Social Distancing Guidelines. Cremation will take place at Forest Lawn Crematorium after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pro Cathedral Catholic Charities or a local charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at www.martynfh.com