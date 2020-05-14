June 1, 1926 - May 12, 2020 Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Mom always preferred to be called by her nickname " Jo". Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband Melvin. She is survived by daughter Lesley Wilcox, (Ted), granddaughter Erin (Matt). Proud great-"Banana" to great-granddaughters Eliot and Ryan. Jo had a passion for painting and many creative outlets. She and Mel owned a ceramic and porcelain workshop for many years. She made beautiful porcelain dolls. We will all miss her storytelling, her smiles, and her quirky sense of humour. The ceremony will be a private family service. Messages of condolence may be left at www.tollfh.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 14, 2020.