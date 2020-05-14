Mary June CARTWRIGHT
June 1, 1926 - May 12, 2020 Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Mom always preferred to be called by her nickname " Jo". Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband Melvin. She is survived by daughter Lesley Wilcox, (Ted), granddaughter Erin (Matt). Proud great-"Banana" to great-granddaughters Eliot and Ryan. Jo had a passion for painting and many creative outlets. She and Mel owned a ceramic and porcelain workshop for many years. She made beautiful porcelain dolls. We will all miss her storytelling, her smiles, and her quirky sense of humour. The ceremony will be a private family service. Messages of condolence may be left at www.tollfh.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 14, 2020.
