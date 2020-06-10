North End Hamilton, Ontario There aren't enough words to describe what a loving and caring woman Mary was. She had an endless and unconditional love for her husband, children, grandchildren, and everyone she met. She will always be the definition of kindness, strength, and selflessness. Mary passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after courageously fighting a long battle with Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy. She is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate of 49 years, Les. Cherished mother of Leslie (Elysia), Ricky (Rodenna), and Rossy (Melanie). Mary is a guardian angel to her 10 precious grandchildren Justin, Joshua, Ricky, Carter, Chase, Jerzy, Noah, Huxley, Thomas, and Charlee. She leaves behind her mother, Nancy (the late Armand), and brother, John (Pauline) and their children Jaime (Ryan) and Tabitha (Kenny). Mary is predeceased by her father, John "Jack", and brothers, Michael and Darrel. She is reunited at last with her daughter, Sherri Lynn. Special thanks to Mary's dearest neighbours and family friends Cliff and Mary Potts, you were always there as their boys' second parent figures. Your constant love, support and generosity will always be cherished and we are forever grateful to you both. The family also sends thanks to Sam Winfield and Alicia Docherty. Mary will be deeply missed by brother and sister in-laws Ross (Yolanda), Norm (Cheryl), and Mary (John) as well as nieces and nephews Shawn (Amber), Kevin (Kylie), Kylie, John, Diane, Steven, and Kayla. Sister in-law, Cathy, and nephew, Jason, also welcome her home. Mary, we will miss you so much until we all meet again. Our angel has gained her wings. A virtual service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers your kind thoughts or a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at www.mda.org are appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 10, 2020.