Passed away peacefully at Amica in Dundas on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She will be dearly missed by her brothers Tom (Barbara) and Bill (Donna) and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brothers Nicholas (Shirley), John (Anne), Sy (Norma), Walter (Sarah), Alex (Thelma) and Peter (Mary Jane). As per Mary's wishes, a private graveside service was held at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy to the Hamilton General Hospital - Heart Unit, would be appreciated by the family. Please sign Mary's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca