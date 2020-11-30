1/1
Mary KOWALCHUK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Amica in Dundas on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She will be dearly missed by her brothers Tom (Barbara) and Bill (Donna) and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brothers Nicholas (Shirley), John (Anne), Sy (Norma), Walter (Sarah), Alex (Thelma) and Peter (Mary Jane). As per Mary's wishes, a private graveside service was held at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy to the Hamilton General Hospital - Heart Unit, would be appreciated by the family. Please sign Mary's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved