Mary Lou "Diane" MacRAE
1941-07-14 - 2020-05-13
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Diane after her long courageous battle with cancer. Mom passed away peacefully as she wanted at home in Hamilton, Ontario with her son Douglas by her side in her sleep at the age of 78. Diane is survived by her husband Malcolm MacRae and was a great mother to six children, Billy (predeceased) and survived by his wife Linda; Doug (Karen); Gord (Diane); Kathy; Pam (Kenny); and Richard (Kate). Diane has 14 grandkids as well as 15 great-grandkids. Diane is also survived by her sisters, Bonnie and Debbie. She is also predeceased by her brothers, Jack, Jim, Wayne, and Allen and parents Walter and Mary Pearson, who were waiting for her to join them. Please note that due to City By-Laws and Covid-19, we can only have 10 people at the funeral home and cemetery. To view the service on-line please contact one of the five children and they will provide the link to the Live Streaming Service. The family would like to express their thank you to the staff at the Juravinski Cancer Clinic, Hamilton, especially Dr. Ellis and the course of nurses from Bayshore, especially Sandy, Sharon, Jessica, and the PSW Michael. It was great the way these ladies cared for Diane and to see that they did not see Diane as a patient but in fact a true human being. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
