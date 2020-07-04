1/
Mary Lou Olive Fyfe
1938-12-14 - 2020-06-26
It is with profound sadness that the family of Mary Lou Fyfe (Downs) announces her passing on Friday June 26th 2020. She passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband of 61years George and their daughter Lisa at her side. Mary Lou and George met when they were young teens and spent the rest of their lives side by side. George will miss her constant love and companionship; their morning coffee,s and watching the CNN and Judge Judy together. She will be lovingly remembered as an amazing and supportive mother and mother-in-law by Lisa and Rob Harrison and as Nan by her grandchildren Michael and Amanda and Rebecca and Nick. Nan was a constant presence in her grandchildren's lives, the number one cheerleader at every sporting event and always one of the first to celebrate in their achievements. The family would like to thank Tonya and Marlon from St. Elizabeth's for their for their kindness and compassion in caring for Mary Lou. As she requested, cremation has taken place and there will be a private remembrance at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 4, 2020.
