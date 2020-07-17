1/1
Mary Louise FANJOY
1958-11-07 - 2020-07-14
FANJOY, Mary Louise November 7, 1958 - July 14, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of an amazing woman. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her sons Jason Fanjoy and Stephen Fanjoy Jr., who take comfort in knowing that she is with her beloved husband, the late Stephen Fanjoy (2011). She will be deeply missed by her brother-in-law Marty Fanjoy, brothers David and Lee Coventry, sister Debbie Gorman, mother-in-law Doreen Fanjoy, brother-in-law Bobby Fanjoy, sister-in-law Debra Fanjoy, and young Cassidy. Mary worked with the Hamilton Spectator for 10 years, followed by 25+ years as a Superintendent and Building Manager in Hamilton. She was proud to have helped her brother-in-law Marty to win the Trillum Award for multiple years. In keeping with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
